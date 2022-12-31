dForce USD Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and approximately $832.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00413751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00780051 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,082.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

