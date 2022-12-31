DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 159.5% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

