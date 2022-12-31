Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF remained flat at $43.55 during trading hours on Friday. 577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Get Diageo alerts:

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.