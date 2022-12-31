DigiByte Market Cap Tops $123.51 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $123.51 million and $2.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00422943 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021740 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00891772 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00095151 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00586528 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00250660 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,911,760,454 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
