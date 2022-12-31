DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

DMC Global Stock Down 3.1 %

BOOM stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.55 million. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

