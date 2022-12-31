DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 15,810 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

