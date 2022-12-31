DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,445.45. 97,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,710.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,397.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,276.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.