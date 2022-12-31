DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 412,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,241. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.