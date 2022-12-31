DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 840 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,602. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

