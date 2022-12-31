DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,948. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.48 and a 200 day moving average of $315.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

