DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,001 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 494,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,804. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

