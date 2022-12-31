DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.34. 984,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,166. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

