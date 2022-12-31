DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nuvei accounts for approximately 3.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth $211,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Nuvei by 17.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvei by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVEI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

