Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $335,850.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,476,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,069,783.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DBX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125,126 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $6,165,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox Company Profile

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

