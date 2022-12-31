DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the November 30th total of 415,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DSS Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 586,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,751. DSS has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 334,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $77,031.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DSS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

