E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 3,803,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.9 days.

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.