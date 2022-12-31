Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 392,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,396. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

