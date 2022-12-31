Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EVN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 392,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,396. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
