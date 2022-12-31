EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EBET

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EBET during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. State Street Corp increased its position in EBET by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EBET by 3,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Get EBET alerts:

EBET Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBET traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.63. 200,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,992. EBET has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About EBET

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Featured Stories

