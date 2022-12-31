Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 10,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

