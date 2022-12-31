Efinity Token (EFI) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $41.35 million and $553,150.59 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,554,608 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

