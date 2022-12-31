Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 21,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
