Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 21,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

