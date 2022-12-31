Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Holdings Trimmed by Lmdagg L.L.C.

Lmdagg L.L.C. trimmed its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560,269 shares during the period. Embark Technology makes up about 2.0% of Lmdagg L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lmdagg L.L.C. owned approximately 0.59% of Embark Technology worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embark Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embark Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Embark Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,265 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBK opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Embark Technology Profile

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

