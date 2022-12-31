Empower (MPWR) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Empower (MPWR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Empower token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00007678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $978.76 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empower has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.27357295 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars.

