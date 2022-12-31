Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,087,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,434,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.4 days.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 3,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,580 ($31.14) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Stories

