Enegra (EGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $174.64 or 0.01053802 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.84 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 174.39513013 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,935,140.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

