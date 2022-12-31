Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $147,781.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00066155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007671 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003428 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,784,029 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

