Enjin Coin (ENJ) One Day Volume Tops $7.18 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $243.03 million and $7.18 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00463127 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.02970443 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.06 or 0.29635384 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
