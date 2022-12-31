Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $264.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

