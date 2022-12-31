Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,499 shares in the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTFW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

