Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 757,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.80. 152,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Entravision Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 122,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

