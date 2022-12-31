Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,231 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.82. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

