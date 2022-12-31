Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $170.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $182.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.