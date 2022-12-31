Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

