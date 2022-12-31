Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $389,645,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after buying an additional 1,081,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $107,192,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

