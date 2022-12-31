Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,517 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

