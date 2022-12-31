Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $377.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.