Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $334.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $473.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

