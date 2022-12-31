ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $2,127.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036557 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00804407 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,405.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.