ERC20 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.91 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $208.91 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00036245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00226939 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00804407 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,405.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

