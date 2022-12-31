ERC20 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,997.74 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $1,997.74 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227996 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00804407 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,405.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

