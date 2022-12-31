Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

