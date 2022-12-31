EthereumFair Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.73 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.40281746 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,093,583.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

