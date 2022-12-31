Everdome One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $45.65 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

