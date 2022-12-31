Evmos Tops One Day Volume of $992,686.63 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Evmos has a market capitalization of $85.21 million and $992,686.63 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

