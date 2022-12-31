Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

Exail Technologies stock remained flat at $20.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Exail Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

