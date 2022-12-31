Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
GGRGF remained flat at $20.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Exail Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.80.
About Exail Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exail Technologies (GGRGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.