Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

GGRGF remained flat at $20.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Exail Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

