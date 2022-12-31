Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Farmmi Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,429. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

