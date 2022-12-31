FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB remained flat at $5.19 during trading on Friday. 296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.79%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

