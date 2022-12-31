FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 70.2% in December

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBP opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

