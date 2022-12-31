Fei USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Fei USD has a total market cap of $421.92 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97572181 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,467,995.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

